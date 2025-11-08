Strength Beyond Muscles

Mental health issues can affect anyone. Period. Even the richest, the bravest, and the fittest folks. There’s a common assumption that athletes, by virtue of their physical training and discipline, are somehow protected from mental health struggles. After all, exercise does release endorphins and reduces stress. However, while sports strengthen the body, they do not make the mind immune to emotional strain, burnout, or depression. In India, this subject has long remained under-discussed. The immense pressure to perform at both international and domestic levels often prevents athletes from acknowledging their emotional distress. Speaking about anxiety, self-doubt, or fatigue is still perceived as weakness in a field that glorifies toughness and resilience. Yet, in recent years, a growing number of athletes have begun to speak openly about their mental health journeys, signalling an important cultural shift.

Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated cricketers of his generation, went through a period of mental exhaustion and loss of confidence early in his career. His experience highlights how elite athletes, despite peak fitness and success, can experience deep psychological lows. This is compounded due to public scrutiny.

PV Sindhu, India’s Olympic silver medallist in badminton, has reflected on the emotional impact of injury and recovery. A stress fracture before the Rio Olympics left her isolated and demotivated, showing how physical setbacks can trigger emotional distress. For many athletes, injury is not just a physical event, but also a setback in their ambition.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has spoken about how an intense, single-minded pursuit of excellence can lead to imbalance and burnout. His reflections reveal a common truth among top performers that success often comes at the expense of mental peace, socialising and happiness in other spheres.

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues too opened up about her battle with anxiety and self-doubt. Her honesty struck a chord with young athletes across the country, especially women in sports, who face the dual pressure of proving themselves and maintaining composure under intense scrutiny. Jemimah’s story is a reminder that vulnerability is not weakness; instead, it is a display of courage in its most authentic form.

Women’s T20 cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been vocal about the need for psychologists to travel with teams, underlining that mental health care should be built into the sporting ecosystem, not sought only in crisis.

This evolving conversation underscores the crucial role of sports psychology, which is a specialised field that supports athletes in developing mental resilience, motivation, and balance. Sports psychology helps in key areas:

Managing performance anxiety and handling pressure in high-stakes moments.

Improving focus and concentration by training the mind to stay present during competition.

Sustaining motivation through structured goal-setting and positive self-talk.

Coping with injuries and setbacks, helping athletes rebuild confidence and emotional stability.

Enhancing team communication and dynamics, ensuring better cooperation and leadership within groups.

For too long, the focus in sports has been on physical strength alone. But these examples remind us that mental fitness is equally vital. The mind drives consistency, decision-making, and emotional endurance, which are the invisible fuel behind every performance. As India’s sporting landscape evolves, it’s time to acknowledge that behind every podium finish is a human being, one who trains their body to win, but also needs care, empathy, and understanding to stay mentally well.

Because in the end, every strong body deserves an equally supported mind.