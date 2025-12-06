Steps to a Stronger You









The use of stairs has been a part of human history since the earliest civilisations, becoming both a cultural element and, in many traditions, a part of religious belief. From the Great Wall of China to the Colosseum in Rome to the Taj Mahal in India, some of the world’s most iconic architectural marvels share one simple feature: stairs, which made these structures functional and accessible for human use. Early humans embraced stairs without hesitation, finding them practical and essential. Yet in the modern era, stairs have been increasingly demonised—by ordinary people and even by professionals. What explains this dramatic shift? Is it the rise of lifts and escalators designed for convenience, misinformation about the impact of stair use, or simply our growing reluctance to exert physical effort? It is worth examining whether stairs are truly our enemy or, as science suggests, one of our most reliable allies in movement and health.

The muscular system is designed in a manner that the more you stimulate it the more reasons it has to grow and become strong. So, if we look at it by mere this reasoning it becomes evident that we need to use stairs in order to strengthen the muscles groups mentioned above.

The use of stairs helps every age group from children to elderly according the recent scientific researches. In this modern era where we are facing a issue of childhood obesity. Use of stairs can be a simple solution that can help children to overcome the problem of obesity with various other health benefits. Encouraging use of stairs in children can help them with improvements in cardio vascular fitness, strengthening of muscles and bones which is very beneficial for growing children, enhances their balance and coordination, improves motor skills and proprioception, helps maintain a healthy body weight along with the good nutrition. It also boosts attention and focus due to increased blood flow to the brain during the use of stairs.

The middle age group of individuals which has suffered the most in terms of health because of work load and lack of physical activity. Most people in the middle age group often pour their energy into their careers, at the expense of their well-being. This leads to various health issues ranging from heart conditions, metabolic issues to Musculo skeletal problems. The main problem this group has is of taking time for themselves for their health. So instead of using that office or your apartment lift a simple way they can hep themselves is by using stairs which will serve them in both ways cardiovascular and metabolically as it has been well documented that use of stairs increases your aerobic fitness, reduces resting heart rate, lowers hypertension, improves blood sugar control, strengthens muscles, burns more calories than walking on flat surface.

Use of stairs for the elderly population is a must for the great benefits it serves them. As we age our body suffers from a wide range of physical, metabolic and psychological issues. Use of stairs can help us with all of them. Normal stair climbing is one of the strongest predictors of maintaining independence. some of the great benefits that the use of stairs does for this population are improves balance and reduce the risk of fall, strengthens stabilizing muscles and enhances proprioception, helps with standing up, walking and other daily activities. Improves heart and lung capacities, helps maintain healthy blood pressure. Physical activity like stair climbing improves blood flow to the brain, supporting memory and executive functions.

Stair climbing offers meaningful benefits for every age group because it is a weight-bearing activity that strengthens bones by improving calcium absorption, builds lower-limb muscles, enhances balance and coordination, and mirrors the natural functional movements our bodies are designed for. It is also one of the most accessible and low-cost forms of exercise available, requiring no special equipment and easily adaptable to different fitness levels, making it a practical and effective option for children, adults and the elderly alike.

Then what is the reason some people fear climbing stairs. Is it some structural changes in body or psychological barrier, Fear or something else. Let’s break down it one by one.

Medical issues like severe Osteoarthritis, PFPS, Deformed knee joints etc which can give pain in the knee while ascend or descend of the stairs because of structural changes in the joint.

Muscle weakness: As we grow old, we are bound to lose muscle mass which leads to strength drop and weak joints. This results in extra stress on the joint leading to its wear and tear eventually leading pain and feeling of strain on the joints when climbing the stairs.

Psychological barrier: When you have a past experience of having pain while ascend or descend of stairs it can get triggered because of the sensitivity experienced by it in the past.

Fear: When someone who is close to you or some medical practioner advices that if you use stairs, it will damage your knees. It creates a fear in your mind which prevents you from using it.

Therefore, the right approach towards the use of stairs should be taken in people who have real medical issues like severe osteoarthritis, severe heart conditions or recent surgeries like TKR, THR, ligament repairs etc. These people should do it with supervision and guidance. Here use of technology is of great benefits like A.I driven exoskeleton, braces, simple railing, stairs climbing techniques, proper training etc but besides this there is no reason the use of stairs should be discouraged or demonised as its use serves great benefits to the human body from physical, cardio vascular, metabolic to psychological.