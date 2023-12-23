Resurrecting Yuletide bliss

Santa Claus doesn’t exist. Or does he?

Santa Claus is depicted in folklore and popular culture as a beloved and legendary figure associated with the tradition of gift-giving during Christmas. While Santa Claus is not a real, living person, the character holds a significant place in cultural and festive celebrations. The origins of Santa Claus come from many historical figures and traditions, including Saint Nicholas, a Christian saint known for his generosity, and mythical figures. The modern depiction of Santa Claus, with his red suit, white beard, and sleigh pulled by reindeer, evolved in the 19th century through literature and advertising.

Children often grow up enjoying stories and traditions associated with Santa Claus, including the belief that he travels around the world on Christmas Eve, delivering gifts to children who have been good throughout the year. As children, the enchanting tale of Santa Claus ignited unparalleled excitement and anticipation. The mere thought of a jolly man travelling around the world in one night on a sleigh, delivering gifts, infuses the holiday spirit and magic. Hanging stockings, writing letters citing our good deeds, putting out cookies, and tiptoeing to bed with our hearts fluttering with the thrill of waking to presents from the merry gift-giver are beautiful emotions that cannot be described but only felt.

But when adulthood hits, and as we grow up, that excitement fades. We realise Santa isn’t real.

While it is true that our belief in Santa Claus may fade as we grow older, the joy and magic of the holiday season can still be experienced through other traditions and acts of giving. The truth is that believing in make-believe things called “fantasy,” even as adults, can be good for our souls. It helps keep us excited. Whether it’s enjoying stories or embracing holiday traditions, a little make-believe adds joy to our lives. Just like when we believed in Santa as kids, believing in something magical can still bring that special feeling of wonder and happiness.

Here are some ways to feel the joy of the Christmas spirit as an adult:

Secret Santa:

Secret Santa is a social tradition that intertwines psychology and the spirit of giving. A group of people, like friends, family, or colleagues, anonymously exchange gifts.

How to plan it with your loved ones:

* Drawing names: Randomly draw the names of participants, assigning each person someone else to buy a gift for, and keep it a secret;

* Anonymity: The identity of the gift-giver is hidden;

* Gift selection and packing: The gifts are usually chosen based on the recipient’s wish list; interests, or a predetermined budget. An identical packing is preferred to keep the excitement going;

* Gift exchange: The person receiving the gift tries to guess who their Secret Santa is before the identity is revealed.

The anticipation, curiosity, and anonymity add a secret element to this fun act.

Ugly sweater:

The “ugly sweater” concept is a fun and light-hearted tradition during this time of the year to embrace humorous, exaggerated, unattractive designs as a way to celebrate the holiday spirit in a playful way. It’s become a trend at office parties, family gatherings, or themed holiday events where participants sport these intentionally “ugly” sweaters.

Charity:

“The more you give, the more you get.” Engaging in volunteer work or charitable acts is a significant part of the holiday spirit. You can donate your time and resources or participate in charitable events to help those in need, fostering a sense of giving and community. Teach children how to share and give to those in need.

The psychology behind giving and charity revolves around several factors that contribute to the positive impact it has on our well-being:

* Feel-good hormones

* Altruism and empathy

* Sense of purpose and meaning

* Social connection and belonging

* Gratitude and happiness

This Christmas, ensure that the child within you too has a whale of a time. At the same time, don’t forget to sow seeds of happiness all around. What goes around comes around.

Send your questions to help@dreradutta.com