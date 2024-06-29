Navigating turmoil & trauma

The past month has been a whirlwind of emotions for those in our country who either aspire to be doctors, pursue higher studies like PhD, or are medical doctors wishing to pursue specialisation. In under a month, the NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate) has come under scrutiny for allegedly “losing its sanctity” due to paper leaks, grace marks allotment, and more. The NET (National Eligibility Test) was cancelled after it took place on the allotted date. Most recently, the NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate) was postponed almost 12 hours before its scheduled time and date.

The mindset of a student is now full of questions, chaos, and grievances that they have no one to turn to for answers. The psychology of the students currently ranges from denial and shock—initially believing this cannot be happening—to feelings of anger and rage against the system. Sadly, at this point, a lot of them succumb and promise themselves never to take the exam again, thinking it’s a “sign,” while many fall prey to severe mental health issues due to prolonged exhaustion. Feeling of numbness, despair, sadness and a void are all normal at this point.

Trauma is real and it is on a mass scale. In these uncertain times, students need guidance on how to navigate their emotions and continue forward. Here’s what to consider:

What not to do?

Avoid negative self-talk: Don’t blame yourself for the system’s failures.

Don’t isolate yourself: Isolation can amplify feelings of anxiety and despair.

Avoid excessive media consumption: Constant updates can increase stress.

Avoid substance use: While it may seem like an option to “relax” and “destress”, but can be likely detrimental for you.

What to do in these tough times?

Focus on factors under your control: Concentrate on what you can manage, like your preparation and mental health.

Cognitive reframing: Change your perspective. See this as a challenge to overcome rather than an insurmountable obstacle.

Same boat phenomenon: Remember, you are not alone. Many students are facing the same issues.

Take a break – breathe!: It’s okay to step back and relax for a bit.

Restart again when they announce the date: Rather than constantly being on high alert, wait for official updates and then resume your preparation.

What parents can do?

Take care of your children: Spend a little extra time with them.

Avoid pressuring them to study

Plan a vacation or downtime

Communicate openly: Ask them what they really want rather than deciding for them.

What can stakeholders do?

Avoid derailing the future of students: Ensure exams and results are handled efficiently and transparently.

Implement better systems: Make sure the processes are robust and secure.

Punish those responsible: Strictly deal with those responsible for any malpractices.

Stay in touch with ground reality: Understand the real impact on students and make decisions accordingly.

When to see a mental health professional?

Recognising when to seek help is crucial. Here are some signs that it might be time to see a mental health professional:

Persistent sadness or depression: If feelings of sadness or hopelessness last for more than a couple of weeks.

Anxiety and panic attacks: Experiencing frequent anxiety or panic attacks that interfere with daily activities.

Difficulty in daily functioning: Struggling to complete everyday tasks, study, or maintain relationships.

Changes in sleep and appetite: Significant changes in sleep patterns or appetite, either eating too much or too little.

Thoughts of self-harm or suicide: If you have thoughts of harming yourself or ending your life, seek help immediately.

Mental health professionals can provide strategies and treatments. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

Moving forward

This challenging period requires resilience and support from all quarters. Together, we can navigate these turbulent times and ensure a brighter, more secure future for our aspiring professionals.

