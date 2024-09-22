Listening silent cries

The recent suicide of a young medical resident doctor in the capital city has cast a sombre shadow on the ongoing discussions about mental health. Despite being a top performer in medical exams, the pressures of the profession proved overwhelming. Tragically, this incident is echoed by reports from Kota, India’s coaching hub, where students are increasingly succumbing to the pressures of academic expectations. World suicide prevention day is celebrated on September 10 each year, in an effort to engage in open conversation about this preventable cause of death.

Recognising the signs of suicidal thoughts

Many people struggle to identify the signs of deteriorating mental health in their loved ones. Understanding these signs is crucial for prevention. Here are some common indicators to watch for:

Verbal cues: Statements expressing hopelessness or feelings of being a burden, such as “I wish I were dead” or “I can’t go on,” can be significant.

Behavioural & mood changes: Noticeable withdrawal from friends, family, and previously enjoyed activities, as well as sudden mood shifts like becoming anxious, agitated, or unexpectedly calm after a depressive period, can signal distress.

Changes in habits: Alterations in sleep patterns, appetite, or energy levels, alongside neglect of personal care, are red flags.

Risky behaviour: Engaging in self-destructive activities, substance abuse, or reckless behaviour can reflect a crisis.

Loss of interest: A marked decrease in interest in life, including giving away possessions or making final arrangements, is concerning.

Feelings of persistent hopelessness: Persistent beliefs that circumstances will not improve can be a serious warning sign.

Preoccupation with death: An increased focus on death in conversations, writing, or art may indicate underlying struggles.

Debunking common myths about suicide

Misconceptions surrounding suicide still exist. Here are some common myths and the facts that counter them:

Myth: People who talk about suicide aren’t serious.

Fact: Most individuals who die by suicide have expressed their feelings beforehand, indicating a real need for professional help.

Most individuals who die by suicide have expressed their feelings beforehand, indicating a real need for professional help. Myth: Suicide occurs without warning.

Fact: Many individuals exhibit warning signs that, if recognised, could save lives.

Many individuals exhibit warning signs that, if recognised, could save lives. Myth: Only those with mental health issues are at risk.

Fact: While mental health conditions increase risk, anyone can be affected by life stressors, trauma, or loss.

While mental health conditions increase risk, anyone can be affected by life stressors, trauma, or loss. Myth: Once someone is suicidal, they will always be so.

Fact: Many people experience temporary suicidal thoughts, and with support, they can recover.

Many people experience temporary suicidal thoughts, and with support, they can recover. Myth: Talking about suicide encourages it.

Fact: Open discussions can create safe spaces for individuals to share their feelings and seek help, ultimately reducing stigma.

Are we doing enough to prevent suicide?

Despite ongoing efforts, many believe we can do more. Here are some current initiatives and areas for improvement:

Current efforts

Awareness campaigns: Increased initiatives aimed at raising awareness about mental health and suicide risk are helping to combat stigma.

Crisis hotlines and support services: Telemanas (14416) has been set up by the government.

Training programs: Programmes like QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) educate individuals on recognising and intervening in suicidal behaviors.

Policy initiatives: Governments are implementing policies to improve mental health resources and accessibility.

Decriminalisation: Taking away the criminal punishment from attempted suicide has shown the support towards those needing help.

Areas for improvement

Access to mental health care: Many face barriers to accessing services, including cost and availability.

Training for professionals: Increased training for healthcare providers, educators, and community leaders is essential.

Crisis intervention services: Expanding services for at-risk populations can provide immediate help when needed.

Reducing stigma: An endeavour to make mental health a household name.

What can we do?

Promote open conversations: Encourage discussions about mental health in communities, workplaces, and schools to foster understanding.

Educate yourself and others: Learn the warning signs of suicide and share this knowledge widely.

Support mental health initiatives: Advocate for policies and funding that enhance mental health services and suicide prevention programmes.

Encourage help-seeking: Support friends and family in seeking professional help when they show signs of distress.

Together, we can create a more supportive environment, reducing stigma and saving lives. Let’s work to ensure that every individual feels valued, heard, and supported.