Healthy minds, thriving businesses

World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10 each year, serves as an important reminder of the critical importance of mental well-being. This year's theme, "It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace" shines a spotlight on an often-overlooked aspect of our lives: the impact of our work environment on our psychological health.

The silent epidemic

Mental health challenges are a pervasive issue, affecting millions worldwide. The World Health Organisation estimates that nearly 1 billion people globally live with a mental disorder. In the workplace, the repercussions of untreated mental health issues are staggering. Depression and anxiety alone cost the global economy an estimated USD 1 trillion in lost productivity each year.

In a recent incident, the death of a young employee at a major MNC has sparked an outrage over the dismissal of burnout and the hectic work conditions. Stress, burnout, and a lack of work-life balance are rampant, contributing to a decline in employee well-being and engagement. It's time to shatter the silence surrounding mental health and cultivate a workplace culture that prioritises emotional well-being.

Unveiling the problem: signs and symptoms

Mental health is not visible to the naked eye. To add to this, most of us are not taught how to recognise the signs of mental health struggles in ourselves and our colleagues. The society still promotes a vision of stigma for those who seek therapy, medication or help for their mental health issues.

Common indicators include:

Persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, or irritability for days.

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions most of the time.

Changes in sleep patterns or appetite lately

Withdrawal from social interactions recently

Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

Increased absenteeism or presenteeism (being physically present but mentally disengaged)

Workplace-related issues to watch out for

Toxic productivity: An unhealthy obsession with work and productivity, leading to neglect of personal well-being and relationships. You may feel guilty if not working even during your down time.

An unhealthy obsession with work and productivity, leading to neglect of personal well-being and relationships. You may feel guilty if not working even during your down time. Burnout: A state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. You may think: "I'm feeling completely drained and have no motivation left for my job."

A state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. You may think: "I'm feeling completely drained and have no motivation left for my job." Imposter syndrome: Persistent self-doubt and fear of being exposed as a fraud, despite evidence of competence. "I don't deserve this job, and they'll soon realise I'm not good enough."

Persistent self-doubt and fear of being exposed as a fraud, despite evidence of competence. "I don't deserve this job, and they'll soon realise I'm not good enough." Microaggressions: Subtle, often unintentional behaviors or comments that demean or marginalise individuals based on their identity. "That's surprising, you're so articulate for someone from your background."

Subtle, often unintentional behaviors or comments that demean or marginalise individuals based on their identity. "That's surprising, you're so articulate for someone from your background." Lack of work-life balance: Difficulty separating work from personal life, leading to constant stress and burnout, for example, always replying to email and communication even on a holiday and weekend.

Difficulty separating work from personal life, leading to constant stress and burnout, for example, always replying to email and communication even on a holiday and weekend. Poor communication and feedback: Inadequate communication and feedback from managers and colleagues, leading to confusion and frustration.

5 viable solutions for fostering a mentally healthy workplace:

Openness and support: Encourage open conversations about mental health, destigmatise seeking help, and create a safe space for employees to share their experiences without fear of judgment.

Promote work-life balance: Encourage employees to set boundaries between work and personal life, offer flexible work arrangements when possible, and promote healthy habits like exercise and stress management techniques.

Provide mental health resources and support: Offer employee assistance programs (EAPs), mental health training for managers, and access to mental health professionals.

Foster a positive and supportive work environment: Encourage teamwork, collaboration, and recognition of employees' contributions. Address workplace stressors like excessive workloads, unrealistic deadlines, and interpersonal conflicts.

Lead by example: Managers and leaders should prioritise their own mental health and model healthy behaviors for their teams.

Conclusion: a call to action

Prioritising mental health in the workplace is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic business decision. It is the need of the hour. Organisations can create a thriving and productive workforce by promoting mental health related conversations. Let us all commit to shattering the silence surrounding mental health and building workplaces where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to prioritise their well-being.