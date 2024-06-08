Healing the heartbreak

Feeling deeply hurt and angry after discovering your ex’s infidelity is completely understandable. Betrayal can shake your sense of trust and security in a person and yourself. It’s important to address these intense emotions in a healthy way to prevent them from overwhelming you and becoming baggage for the future.

Breakups can be emotionally challenging experiences, characterised by a series of stages as individuals navigate the process of ending a relationship and moving forward with their lives. While not everyone will experience these stages in the same order or to the same degree, they can provide a framework for understanding the journey of healing after a breakup.

Shock and denial: Initially, there may be a sense of disbelief or shock as the reality of the breakup sets in. It can be difficult to accept that the relationship is over, leading to feelings of denial or numbness.

Anger and blame: As the shock wears off, intense emotions such as anger, resentment, and bitterness may surface. Individuals may direct these feelings towards their ex-partner, themselves, or external factors, searching for someone or something to blame for the breakup.

Bargaining and attempting reconciliation: There may be a desire to salvage the relationship or negotiate with the ex-partner in hopes of reconciliation by making promises or seeking compromises to avoid the pain of separation.

Depression and sadness: Feelings of sadness, grief, and loneliness often emerge as the full impact of the breakup is felt. This stage may involve crying, withdrawal from social activities, and a sense of emptiness or loss.

Acceptance and healing: Over time, acceptance of the breakup begins to take hold as individuals come to terms with the end of the relationship by acknowledging the reality of the situation, letting go of the past, and focusing on self-care and personal growth.

Moving on: Individuals start to rebuild their lives and look towards the future with hope and optimism.

This event can impact different people differently depending on their attachment style, past experiences, and the context of the relationship. Some may experience profound feelings of rejection, inadequacy, and grief, while others may struggle with overwhelming anger and resentment towards their partner. One can feel low self-esteem, anger towards themselves, and even physical manifestations of emotional pain.

Move on? But how?

It’s easier said than done to not dwell on it. It’s better to think about it, process it, and go through the pain rather than avoid thinking about it. Rebound relationships are often troublesome for both parties.

To manage your anger and prevent yourself from dwelling on thoughts of revenge, consider trying some coping techniques:

Mindfulness exercises, such as deep breathing or meditation, can help you stay grounded in the present moment and manage overwhelming emotions. A great meditation to let go of anger is the “Metta” or loving-kindness acceptance meditation.

Journaling your thoughts and feelings can also provide a release and help you process what you’re going through.

Seeking support from friends and family can be incredibly beneficial.

A therapist can help you explore the root causes of your anger and develop strategies for moving forward.

It’s important to focus on self-care during this difficult time. Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, whether it’s going for a walk, spending time with loved ones, or pursuing a hobby. Taking care of your physical health by eating well, exercising, and getting enough sleep can also support your emotional well-being.

And remember, this too shall pass.

