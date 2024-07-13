Healing horizons

Q: Doctor, I’ve been feeling really out of sorts lately. I’m low, tired for no reason, easily upset, and struggling to focus or sleep. Work and personal life have been stressful. In my 20s, whenever I felt like this, I’d take a few days off to travel, come back refreshed, and feel great. But now in my early 30s, I’ve already taken four trips this year, and that feeling hasn’t gone away. I’ve read that travel is therapeutic. Why isn’t it working this time? I just want to run away to the mountains. Should I plan another trip or consider a different approach?

A: Hi! I’m glad you reached out to discuss your situation. Let’s explore how travel can genuinely support mental health and well-being.

Traveling, whether it’s to far-off destinations or nearby spots, can be more than just a break from routine; it can be a transformative experience for your mental health.

1. Travel sparks curiosity: Travel isn’t just about moving from one place to another. Exploring new destinations, tasting different cuisines, and immersing yourself in diverse cultures can profoundly impact your mental state.

2. Embracing new cultures: Stepping into different environments and engaging with locals can challenge your preconceptions and broaden your perspective. This openness fosters a deeper understanding of the world, reducing anxiety about the unfamiliar.

3. Taking a much-needed pause: Travel can provide a powerful antidote to the daily grind when approached mindfully. It encourages you to be present, savouring the sights, sounds, and experiences around you—whether it's wandering through a vibrant market or enjoying a quiet hike in nature.

4. Digital detox in nature: Combining nature with a digital detox can be rejuvenating. Disconnecting from constant connectivity allows for a deeper connection with your surroundings. Hiking scenic trails or camping under the stars can soothe your mind and provide a refreshing break from the digital world.

5. Solo exploration for self-discovery: Traveling alone can lead to profound self-discovery. It encourages introspection, reflection, and stepping out of your comfort zone, fostering independence and resilience while deepening your understanding of your own strengths.

Scientific Benefits of Travel

A. Stress reduction: Travel serves as a natural stress reliever. A change of scenery away from familiar stressors can reset your mind. Research shows that those who go for vacation experience lower stress levels and improved moods.

B. Cognitive flexibility: New environments stimulate cognitive flexibility, helping your brain adapt to new information and experiences. Navigating unfamiliar streets or understanding a different language enhances cognitive function and resilience.

C. Social connections: Travel often involves meeting new people and forming connections. These social interactions can significantly impact your mental health, promoting a sense of belonging and reducing feelings of isolation.

When to Seek Help?

While travel can be beneficial, it’s essential to recognize that it might not be a complete solution. If you’ve been experiencing symptoms like:

· Persistent sadness

· Loss of interest in activities

· Changes in appetite

· Sleep disturbances

· Fatigue

· Difficulty concentrating

· Feelings of worthlessness

· Physical symptoms

· Irritability

· Thoughts of death

If these traits persist for more than 15 days, it’s crucial to seek help from mental health professionals like psychiatrists and psychologists.

Travel can be a wonderful way to uplift your spirits and gain fresh perspectives. However, if you find that these feelings persist despite your efforts, it’s essential to listen to your inner voice and consider seeking additional support. Exploring options like therapy or talking to a trusted friend can provide the guidance you need. Remember, taking care of your mental health is just as important as any journey you embark on. Whether it’s another trip or a different approach, prioritizing your well-being is the key to finding balance and joy in life.

