Fight the fright

I am terribly scared of speaking on stage in front of the public. Now and then, I am expected to speak to an audience as I am the head of a leading organisation. Usually, I make excuses and wiggle out of it. I have a flair for writing and can put my thoughts pen to paper well but when I get into the spotlight, I stutter, sweat, and shiver. What can I do to work on this insecurity that is coming in the way of me being a better leader?

You are not alone. Stage fright or performance anxiety is common, and millions of people ranging across musicians, athletes, actors, performers, public speakers and lay folks struggle with it.

What is stage fright?

Stage fright, also known as performance anxiety, is a type of fear or anxiety that occurs when a person is about to perform in front of an audience. It can affect anyone, from seasoned performers to those who are new to public speaking or performing.

The other names it goes by are performance phobia, stage anxiety, stage nerves, jitters and fear of public speaking (Glossophobia). All of them refer to the same basic phenomenon of feeling extremely worried, anxious, nervous and scared when performing or speaking in front of an audience.

What causes stage fright?

The idea of being on display and being scrutinised starts to trigger an anxious response in most of us. It can be an amalgamation of factors like:

* fear of failure;

* fear of judgment or criticism;

* lack of confidence;

* past negative experiences with performing.

What are the symptoms?

The mind sends the body a danger signal, thereby releasing tonnes of cortisol and adrenaline, and switching on the flight, fight and freeze modes.

Physical symptoms can present as sweating, trembling, rapid heartbeat, dry mouth, and difficult breathing. The thoughts can be that of intense worry, dread and impending doom causing one to have negative thoughts or beliefs about their ability to perform well.

In extreme cases, a person can have a panic attack, nervous breakdown, dissociation or even faint.

Can stage fright be helpful?

Stage fright at the optimal degree can benefit a performer or speaker. This is called the ‘Yerkes-Dodson Law’ or the ‘optimal anxiety’ phenomenon which states that a small amount of anxiety and nervousness can enhance performance by increasing focus, energy, and adrenaline.

The mental and physiological arousal helps the performer, but of course only to a point. If it tips on the other extreme it can lead to negative outcomes such as fumbling, forgetting, and freezing on stage. Therefore, balanced anxiety is considered good.

How to reduce stage fright?

Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor can stage fright be overcome instantly. It’s a slow and steady win in the race process.

* Recognise: Identify that your fear, as genuine as it is, is often lying to you about how bad the outcomes can be. Anxiety often magnifies worries. Learn to be rational about them;

* Practice: Practice your speech, song or performance many times alone, in front of a camera, or in a small familiar audience before taking a bigger stage. Practice does make man better;

* Deep breathing and relaxation: Relaxation strategies like deep breathing, progressive muscular relaxation and meditation have scientifically weighed merit;

* Visualise: You can only achieve what you can imagine. Mentally rehearse your performance with a positive outcome;

* Positive affirmations and self-talk: Try to endorse short positive sentences to increase your self-confidence. Rather than negative sentences for yourself, use positive motivational ones that you would use to encourage a dear friend;

* Medication: Medicine can help calm the nerves of those with extreme physical manifestations of anxiety;

* Support: Find support from a friend, family member or a therapist.

Modern tricks and tips to reduce stage fright using technology and AI

* Camera for feedback: Cameras can be used while practising to record the performance and review it later;

*Biofeedback: Biofeedback via smart watches, EEG bands etc. can help assimilate the mental and physical parameters like the heart rate of the person during the practice performance;

* VR (virtual reality) and metaverse: Virtual reality can be used to engage in mock performances from the comfort of one’s home;

* Performance analysis apps: Some apps can analyse vocal tone, pitch, and inflexion to help public speakers improve their delivery and reduce their anxiety;

* Teleprompter app: Reading text in real time helps many overcome the fear of forgetting;

* Online classes and workshops: One can attend workshops to enhance their skills and get a mentor.

Technology can be a wonderful tool to manage stage fright.

Famous people with stage fright who overcame it

Adele: The Grammy Award winner used to struggle with stage fright but learnt to manage her nerves through breathing and visualisation techniques.

Hugh Grant: The British actor has experienced jitters before big performances. He ensures thorough preparation to stay calm.

Winston Churchill: The former Prime Minister of the UK was on one hand known for his powerful speech but also suffered immense stage fright. He overcame his anxiety through practice and preparation, often rehearsing his speeches multiple times before delivering them.

Send your questions to help@dreradutta.com