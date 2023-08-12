Emancipation for the mind

“Everyone with a mind has a lifetime risk of developing a mental health issue.

There is no exception.”

This Independence Day, take a transformative leap towards breaking free from the mental health myths that plague our society. Empower yourself with credible scientific information, and liberate your mind from misconceptions. Mental health is a universal concern, and yet so little action is taken to prepare oneself against it.

Presenting 15 common myths that you can shed on August 15, and become aware, understanding, and empathetic towards creating a world where mental health is destigmatized and celebrated.

15 myths that you can get freedom from on this Independence Day:

Myth: Mental health issues are a sign of weakness.

Fact: Similar to diabetes, mental health disorders are not indicative of a weak or feeble mind. Mental health conditions are ‘medical’ conditions, not a reflection of personal weakness or strength. They are caused by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors, not character flaws.

Myth: Seeking help for mental health means you are “crazy.”

Fact: Quite the contrary. Asking for help is a sign of good insight, and taking proactive steps towards your well-being shows courage and self-awareness.

Myth: Mental health problems are just a phase, and you can eventually get over them.

Fact: While it is true that certain mental health conditions can improve over time if the stressor is reduced, for example, relationship issues, puberty issues, adjustment issues, etc. But serious mental health disorders are genuine medical conditions that may require professional treatment, just like physical health issues. You can’t just let a heart issue pass on its own without intervention; the same rule applies to your mental health.

Myth: Mental health issues only affect certain demographics or age groups.

Fact: Children as young as a few years old can show symptoms of mental health disorders, for example, autism spectrum disorder. Senile and old age are also associated with mental health issues like dementia, Alzheimer’s, and even depression. People of all ages, genders, races, and backgrounds can be affected. Diseases don’t discriminate, and neither should you.

Myth: You can simply “snap out” of mental health disorders like depression, addiction, or anxiety with strong willpower.

Fact: If this were true, then we could have snapped out of COVID-19 as well with strong willpower. Mental health disorders require appropriate treatment, which can include therapy, medication, or a combination of both.

Myth: Medications are addictive. Don’t take them.

Fact: Most prescribed medications are safe and effective when taken as directed by a healthcare professional. It is essential to follow their guidance for proper use and monitoring.

Myth: Therapy is only for people with severe mental health conditions.

Fact: Therapy is a safe space to explore those seeking personal growth, learning coping strategies, or support through life’s challenges.

Myth: People with mental health issues can’t lead successful and fulfilling lives.

Fact: With proper treatment and support, individuals with mental health disorders can lead successful lives. A few examples of individuals who have achieved great heights despite their battle with mental health are: Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, and Deepika Padukone, to name a few.

Myth: Medications are the only solution for mental health disorders.

Fact: There is no one-size-fits-all treatment strategy. Treatment options for mental health conditions include therapy, lifestyle changes, and other supportive measures, in addition to medications.

New-age treatments include rTMS (repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation), psychedelic assisted psychotherapy (not approved in India), ketamine therapy, and more.

Myth: Mental health disorders are the same as mood swings or bad behaviour.

Fact: Just like a common cold is different from tuberculosis, there is a difference in the degree of distress. Mental health disorders involve persistent symptoms that significantly impact daily functioning.

Myth: Talking about mental health issues will make them worse.

Fact: It is scientifically proven that openly discussing mental health can help reduce stigma and promote understanding, leading to greater support and empathy.

Myth: You can’t prevent mental health disorders.

Fact: You can prevent and delay

tooth decay and ageing. Similarly, early intervention, regular self-care, and healthy coping mechanisms can reduce the

risk of developing certain mental health conditions by maintaining mental immunity.

Myth: Mental health disorders are permanent and can’t be treated.

Fact: Cure means to never have it again. Most diseases, like diabetes, tuberculosis, and arthritis, are not curable but treatable. Many mental health disorders are treatable, and individuals can experience improvement and recovery with appropriate care.

Myth: People with mental health disorders are dangerous or violent.

Fact: People with mental health issues are more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators. The majority of individuals with mental health disorders are not violent. The few cases reported are often highlighted and used to spread this myth.

Myth: Therapy is expensive and involves only talking. Mental health professionals don’t really help you.

Fact: Therapy is available in the private and public sectors, accessible through various options, including affordable services. Mental health professionals offer evidence-based interventions beyond talking, empowering individuals to improve their emotional well-being and cope with life’s challenges effectively.

