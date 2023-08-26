Concerted euphoria

“I reached my destination, and you too: Chandrayaan-3”.

On August 23, 2023, history was made. That moment right there, where crores of Indians were looking at the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters’ view, was laden with emotions. We all experienced collective effervescence.

Collective effervescence

Proposed by French sociologist Émile Durkheim, this is a concept that refers to the shared emotional and often heightened state of excitement or intensity that arises when individuals come together and participate in a collective experience or event.

When a nation or a large group of people collectively experience the same unified emotion in response to a significant event, it is often referred to as ‘collective effervescence’ or ‘collective emotion’. Such emotions can be triggered by historical events, celebrations, tragedies, or even cultural moments. It is a testament to the power of shared experiences and emotions to unite people, transcend individual differences, and foster a sense of belonging to a larger community. It’s a fundamental aspect of sociological and psychological cohesion.

The emotions every citizen felt while watching the landing were:

* Fear, nervousness, and concern: Many people may have felt fear and concern for a safe landing during the mission. The Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in the final stages when Vikram Lander lost communication with the ground state just 2.1 km above the moon, leaving Indians heartbroken;

* Excitement and anticipation: The anticipation leading up to the moon landing was palpable. People around the world were excited to witness history unfold and to be a part of a moment that would be remembered for generations to come: the first ever landing on the south pole of the moon;

* Awe and wonder: It was a remarkable achievement that showcased humanity’s ability to conquer seemingly insurmountable challenges;

* Pride and triumph: The successful moon landing was a source of immense pride for the people involved, including scientists, engineers, and the entire nation. It symbolised the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and innovation;

* Curiosity and exploration: The moon landing ignited curiosity about space and the universe. Since time immemorial, people have been motivated to learn more about astronomy, space travel, and the mysteries of the cosmos;

* Hope and inspiration: Hope in the potential for scientific and technological advancement fosters a sense of optimism for the future;

* Unity and togetherness: The moon landing brought people from various backgrounds together.

Into the future: space psychology

With these advances, our country aims for “Gaganyaan Project” in the near future which envisages the demonstration of human spaceflight. With such leaps, scope for fields like space psychology is ever growing.

An interesting and growing field of space psychology that entails applying psychology to advise human space flight is a specialized field that studies the psychological and physiological effects of space travel on astronauts. They work on mental preparation, training and support and also focus on the human psyche-related concepts while building space aircrafts. They work to understand and address the unique challenges of isolation, confinement, and extreme conditions during space missions, aiming to ensure astronauts’ mental health. With the future prospect of human space travel tourism, this industry is bound to see a growing trend.

As Indians, we are all proud, and our heads are held high with this giant leap.

