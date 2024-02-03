Coaching with compassion

Trigger Warning: Young People’s Death by Suicide

In the bustling education landscape of India, coaching institutes play a pivotal role in shaping the academic destinies of countless students. In one such hub of the coaching industry, Kota, there were tragically the highest number of suicides in 2023. Twenty-six students died by suicide in Kota in 2023, 15 in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. Unfortunately, in 2024, two young lives were already lost in India’s coaching capital, infamous for such tragic incidents. The recent surge in statistics related to stress, anxiety, and, tragically, suicide cases among students has sparked a critical re-evaluation of the coaching industry.

India’s coaching industry is colossal; as per 2023 statistics, nearly 58,088 crore, with a market size that seems to grow exponentially each year. The promise of academic success and a bright future lures students and parents to invest time and money in coaching programmes. However, the harsh reality is that the competitive nature of these coaching environments often leads to emotional turmoil and mental health stress.

The mental health crisis

The relentless pressure to perform well in exams can take a toll on the psychological well-being of students, pushing them to the brink, making it crucial to acknowledge the mental health stress induced by the competitive coaching environment and take proactive measures to address this growing concern.

Recognising the urgent need for change, regulatory bodies are introducing new rules for coaching institutes to address the emotional well-being of students and create a safer, healthier learning environment.

The Education Ministry of India has issued new guidelines for coaching institutes and centres in the country. Some of the major points of the guidelines are that coaching centres cannot enrol students under 16 years of age, cannot promise or guarantee ranks or marks to get admissions, and institutes need to be registered and follow infrastructure rules regarding space, facilities, safety norms, etc. The timing of classes is also restricted to 5 hours a day. Centres also need to be transparent about fees and ensure mental wellbeing workshops for students.

Guidance for parents, peers, students, and society has a role to play in creating a supportive environment within the coaching industry.

Parents

* Stay involved in your child’s education without adding undue pressure;

* Encourage open communication about challenges and stress;

* Be aware of the coaching institute’s policies and support systems;

* Visit a mental health professional if you find worrisome signs;

* This visit can help you, as a parent, better understand the child as well.

Peers

* Foster a collaborative and supportive learning environment;

* Be sensitive to the struggles of fellow students;

* Encourage seeking help when needed;

* Refrain from creating a hostile environment, groupism, bullying, and shunning specific individuals.

Students

* Prioritise well-being over perfection;

* Seek help from mentors, teachers, or counsellors;

* Establish a balance between academics and personal life;

* Ensure your body and mind both get the due attention on par with academics;

* Sleeping well is your best aid for memory consolidation;

* Seeking counselling or help with mental health is an act of courage, not weakness. Avail facilities available.

Society

* Advocate for mental health awareness in educational institutions;

* Support initiatives promoting a balanced approach to education;

* Encourage discussions on the impact of academic pressure on mental health.

The new rules in the coaching industry mark a significant step toward acknowledging and addressing the mental health challenges faced by students. It is essential for all stakeholders, like coaching institutes, parents, peers, students, and society at large, to collaborate in creating an educational environment that prioritises not only academic success but also the overall well-being of students. By fostering resilience, providing support, and adhering to the new rules, we can hope to cultivate a healthier and more compassionate coaching landscape for the future.

