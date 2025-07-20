Breaking the Cycle

Does obesity have an impact on mental health or does mental health issues lead to obesity?

Obesity and mental health are two of the most pressing health concerns and parallel running epidemics of our time. They are intertwined in a complex, bi-directional relationship that often goes unnoticed. Recently, the Health Ministry of India advised about display of health boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items, which is meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting the sharply increasing obesity rates in our country. This was met with a varied reaction. Research in the last two decades has shown that psychological health and body weight influence each other in a cyclical, often self-perpetuating manner. The question isn’t just whether mental health issues lead to obesity or vice versa. The real concern is that how do they fuel each other, and how can we break this loop?

Mental health disorders that contribute to obesity

From a mental health standpoint, numerous mental health conditions are associated with an increased risk of weight gain and metabolic disturbance.

Depression: Individuals with depressive symptoms may exhibit psychomotor retardation, anhedonia, and low motivation—factors that significantly reduce physical activity. Their poor dietary habits, sleep disturbances can further contribute to weight gain in some.

Anxiety disorders: Chronic anxiety stimulates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, leading to elevated cortisol levels. This "stress hormone" promotes visceral fat deposition and enhances cravings for high-fat, high-sugar foods—commonly known as comfort or emotional eating.

Binge Eating Disorder (BED): It directly links disordered eating behaviour with psychological distress.

It directly links disordered eating behaviour with psychological distress. Psychotropic medications: Like some second-generation antipsychotics and some antidepressants are known to cause weight gain through appetite stimulation, altered metabolism, and insulin resistance.

Obesity increases the risk for mental health conditions

Conversely, obesity is a risk factor for the development of various psychological issues. The relationship is multifactorial, involving biological, psychological, and sociocultural elements. Once mental health and obesity begin to interact, they often enter a mutually reinforcing loop. A person in a low mood may turn to food for temporary relief. The subsequent weight gain may lead to guilt, shame, and avoidance of exercise or public spaces, which in turn worsens mood. This self-perpetuating cycle is what makes treating it so clinically challenging.

How do we break this loop?

From a treatment perspective, integrated care is key. Addressing psychological distress without attending to physical health or vice versa may result in suboptimal outcomes. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), proven effective for both depression and weight-related issues, should be considered. CBT targets distorted thoughts, emotional triggers, and maladaptive behaviours contributing to both overeating and low self-worth.

Mindfulness-based interventions can reduce emotional reactivity, helping individuals detach from automatic eating patterns and improve interoceptive awareness, all of which are important steps toward intuitive eating. Lifestyle changes must go beyond generic advice to “eat less and move more.” Instead, holistic strategies encompassing sleep hygiene, nutritional psychiatry (such as omega-3 rich diets), structured physical activity, and circadian rhythm correction offer sustainable results. Equally important is shifting the focus from weight loss as the sole marker of success. Mental health improvement, functionality, and self-compassion are valid and essential therapeutic goals.

Towards a Mind-Body Medicine Model

A collaborative, stigma-free approach can empower individuals to address both their mental and metabolic health with dignity and agency. As the conversation around mental health gains momentum in India, let’s ensure it includes the body too because the mind doesn’t live in isolation. It lives in a body that deserves equal care.

Dr Dutta is a Consultant NeuroPsychiatrist & Life Wellness coach (MD Psychiatry, DNB, MBBS) and expertises in depression, anxiety, OCD and stress.

Send your questions to [email protected]