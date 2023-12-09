A quiet epidemic

Loneliness may kill you… Literally.

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) cast a spotlight on an emerging peril, one that doesn’t carry a visible ailment but possesses the potential to extinguish lives — loneliness. Once dismissed as a personal emotion, loneliness has been labelled a ‘global public health concern’ by the WHO.

What precisely is loneliness?

Loneliness is a distressing experience that occurs when a person’s social relationships are perceived by that person to be less in quantity, and especially in quality, than desired. It’s the ache of unfulfilled social interactions and a longing for human connections left unattended.

Robert S Weiss identified six social needs that, if unmet, contribute to feelings of loneliness.

* Attachment

* Social integration

* Nurturance

* Reassurance of worth

* Sense of reliable alliance

* Guidance in stressful situations

Most of us may experience loneliness at times, but long-term or severe loneliness may negatively affect health.

Various forms of loneliness can be:

* Emotional loneliness: a lack of meaningful relationships;

* Social loneliness: a perceived lack in quality of social connections;

* Existential loneliness: a feeling of deep separation from others and the world;

* Transient loneliness: loneliness that comes and goes;

* Situational loneliness: loneliness that occurs only at certain times, such as on holidays;

* Chronic loneliness: loneliness that a person feels most or all of the time.

Is being alone synonymous with loneliness?

The eternal debate stays that what if someone ‘likes’ being alone? Solitude is the physical state of being alone, while loneliness is a perceived state of being alone that causes emotional discomfort or distress. Being alone or preference for the same does not necessarily correlate to loneliness. Many people are content in their own company, while some may feel lonely even when around others.

Psychological theory of loneliness

Psychiatrist John Bowlby developed the attachment theory that emphasised the importance of a strong emotional bond between the infant and the caregiver. It was shown that loneliness occurs when children with insecure attachment patterns behave in ways that result in them being rejected by their peers.

Is loneliness on the rise?

The WHO’s declaration isn’t unfounded. The BBC Loneliness Experiment involving over 46,000 volunteers aged 16 to 99 from many countries revealed significant insights. It found that middle-aged individuals experienced more loneliness compared to both younger and older groups, while men reported feeling lonelier than women. Moreover, societal dynamics played a role, with individuals in individualistic societies, like the US, reporting higher levels of loneliness than those in more collectivistic societies, like Guatemala, where family needs outweigh individual success.

What are the risk factors for loneliness?

According to a 2021 Dutch study, risk factors for loneliness in people of various ages include:

* being male;

* lower levels of education;

* lacking financial resources;

* mental health concerns;

* performing caregiving that feels burdensome;

* having limited social contact;

* having a physical disability;

* living alone;

* not having a paid job.

What are the impacts of loneliness on a person?

There are higher chances of depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, higher risks of cognitive decline, dementia, and other major psychiatric disorders. Physical symptoms may include changes in focus or concentration, appetite, sleep and energy levels.

How to cope up with loneliness?

* Plan: What gets planned gets done. Set up an intention to socialise more;

* Connect with people from your past: A safe and easy place to start;

* Join a group or a club locally: Pick a hobby of your choice and join a book club, debate society or any other activity;

* Get active: Physical activity in groups like sports, running or Zumba can be a good place to find like-minded folks;

* Online group activities;

* Video games on discord;

* Step out to a café;

* Learn something new;

* Neighbourly act: Befriend your neighbour;

* Group travel: Live in hostels or travel in group communities;

* Perform an act of kindness or volunteer;

* Step out in the nature;

* See an expert: If you are struggling with mental health issues, see a specialist.

Send your questions to help@dreradutta.com