A glorified eating disorder?

Picture this: an average-sized person sitting in front of mounds and heaps of food, ready to devour them in front of a camera streaming online. The food ranges from savoury to sweet, from spicy to mild, from crunchy to chewy. There are noodles, dumplings, burgers, fries, cakes, ice cream, and more. The person greets the viewers with a smile and a wave, and then takes their first bite while chewing loudly and enthusiastically, making sounds of satisfaction and enjoyment. They comment on the taste, the texture, the temperature, and the quantity of the food. They answer questions from the chat, share stories from their day, and crack jokes. They occasionally sip water or soda to wash down the food. They show no signs of slowing down or feeling full. This is a Mukbang.

What is Mukbang?

The rise to fame for this “art form” began in the early 2010s in South Korea. The word itself is a combination of Korean words for “eating” and “broadcast.” A feast for the senses, a symphony of sounds and flavours, a spectacle of indulgence and satisfaction, this viral online phenomenon where a host devours copious amounts of food is more than just eating; it is a form of entertainment, a way of connecting, and a means of expressing oneself. The slurping, the gulping, the chewing, and the licking sounds make their own symphony, referred to as ASMR (ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response).

Why is it so famous?

Neurochemical: It can trigger dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin release in the viewers, especially if they have a preference for the food or the host. ASMR (autonomous sensory), a tingling sensation that some people feel in response to certain sounds or visuals, evokes serotonin.

Social needs: The social needs of the viewers, who may be feeling lonely, isolated, or bored, reduce as the viewers can interact with the host or other viewers through comments, chats, or donations.

Joy: It can also lead to vicarious eating and enjoyment for some.

Surprise: The viral appeal can be due to the fascinations that humans have with the grandeur, impossible, and bizarre of eating large quantities.

The downsides of Mukbang

* Unhealthy eating message: It promotes binge eating, overeating, or consuming junk food;

* Eating disorders: It can trigger or worsen eating disorders, such as bulimia nervosa or binge eating disorder, in those who have low self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, or emotional issues;

* Physical issues: weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, raised cholesterol, dental problems, gut-related woes, etc;

* Neuroendocrinol issues: The hormones, neurons, and brain regions that regulate food intake like cholecystokinin (CCK), peptide YY (PYY), glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), leptin, and insulin can be permanently altered;

* Food wastage: Some hosts may not finish and dispose of the food they eat;

* Sexual connotation: Recently, it has been noted that hosts may face pressure to perform sexualised or exaggerated actions to attract more viewers or sponsors.

Famous mukbangers

* Banzz, a South Korean mukbangers: 5 million subscribers on YouTube;

* Bethany Gaskin : 3 million subscribers;

* Nikocado Avocado: American mukbanger: over 2 million subscribers.

Eating disorder

Eating disorders are mental health conditions that involve unhealthy eating habits, such as eating too much or too little, or being obsessed with food, weight, or body shape.

Binge eating disorder is one type of eating disorder that is characterised by recurrent episodes of binge eating, which means eating a large amount of food in a short time with a sense of lack of control. People with binge eating disorders may feel distressed, guilty, or ashamed after binge eating, but they do not try to compensate by purging, fasting, or exercising excessively.

Should Mukbang come with a warning?

Perhaps yes. Young minds are extremely impressionable, as are the minds of those who deal with eating disorders, obesity, and more themselves. not allowing them to know what they are about to watch. However, some people may oppose the idea of putting a warning on Mukbang, as they may see it as a form of censorship.

Can it be lethal?

Sun Yixuan & Waffler69 died suddenly at young ages from a speculation that the unhealthy eating habits may have contributed to their untimely death.

Ultimately, it’s about promoting mindfulness and balance in consumption while respecting individual sensitivities.

