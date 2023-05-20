In sublime form

There is an old idiom, “One swallow doesn’t make a summer.” If you talk of the ongoing Indian Premier League, now in the last phase of a hectic schedule, one team which stands head and shoulders above the rest is Gujarat Titans.

Sample this, in 2022, when the team made its debut in the IPL, like Lucknow Super Giants, not much was known about Gujarat Titans. Eventually, when the side led by Hardik Pandya went on to win the title, it was phenomenal. This is the second summer for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, which is still like the proverbial “one swallow...”

There have been highs and lows in this IPL, fluctuations like in an unstable stock market when there is a need for fundamental corrections. In the ongoing edition of 2023, this Gujarat side has played with flair and feel, purpose and poise to get to a stage of being almost unbeatable. That is in the league phase, at least, which spans 14 matches on a home and away basis.

One does not need a crystal ball to gaze at and praise Gujarat Titans. The team is led by a captain who is selfless, has no ego hassles and behaves maturely. In fact, for many, Hardik Pandya, as a leader, being so good at his job has been a revelation.

When he and coach Ashish Nehra paired up last season, it seemed raw. Now, in its second year, the two men have ensured the team has again clicked.

On an emotional quotient, the way Chennai Super Kings connects with thousands of fans is sublime. Then again, Gujarat is a state which has embraced cricket big time. The giant Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is beautiful in so many ways. That it has become the fortress of Gujarat Titans is now part of

IPL history. Teams which have

been in the IPL for 15 years have not performed so well. This is no fluke but a concerted effort to do well as a team.

Many teams have relied on a few marquee players, bought at crazy sums. Delhi Capitals flopped despite spending big money on players like David Warner and a few more. For Gujarat Titans, the roles played by heart-throb of millions, Shubman Gill, wily Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya himself and old man Wriddhiman Saha has been really good.

Gill is the man in form, he blazes, conquers and sets hearts aflutter, especially in T20 cricket. His batting is a delight, he regales the crowd and leaves fans drooling. There is a sort of contest on between him and Surya Kumar Yadav in terms of being entertainers. Yet, Gill has stolen a march as he has been far more consistent and shown greater control over his emotions. Notably, to bat at the top of the order and blaze with the bat has been captivating. Seasoned Saha has demonstrated that he is still safe as a wicket-keeper and shown many youngsters that passion is so important.

With his age and experience, to not be part of Team India for the ICC Test Championship final next month is a trifle sad when Rishabh Pant is not available. However, Saha continues to play, setting an example for many youngsters. His contribution to the Gujarat team has been heavyweight.

The star with the white ball is Mohammad Shami. Indian cricket is thankful to him for his exploits with the red ball in Test cricket. White ball cricket is different. The common feeling is youngsters can do better. However, Shami has been sensational, full of guile, using the swing so beautifully. In the shortest form of club cricket, fast bowlers get savaged. No, Shami has been mighty impressive and continues to work on his skills. Easily, Shami looks to be that one Indian fast bowler today who can shoulder load in all the three formats. He must be used judiciously.

The real deal is the bonding which Pandya and Ashish Nehra share. Nehra has always been a performer. Had it not been for his ankle issues, he could have played much more cricket for India. Yet, to shape up as a coach and be a team man to the core is so nice to watch. All those who have followed Nehra’s career will vouch he was a master left arm fast bowler, just that his frequent breakdowns were a problem. He surely is living a dream in a different way and is much better than many other foreign coaches of other teams in the IPL.

A team is as good as the side. If that be true, it can also be said a team is as good as its leader. That is why skipper Hardik Pandya holds us all in thrall. His evolution as a leader has been slow and steady. Migrating from Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans, Pandya has been down to earth. People perceived him to be flamboyant but what he has shown is great character as a leader.

If the team lost a match in the league stage, he did not throw a tantrum. To the contrary, Hardik Pandya stood up and shouldered the blame. You would perhaps associate such traits with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. It is well known; the future white ball captain has to be Hardik Pandya. He is ready to take on load and responsibility.

The kind of maturity he has shown marks him out as a leader with great potential in coming years. Maybe, once he takes over as the ODI captain as well, Team India will look more composed. From now till the ICC World Cup, a lot can change. There is no guarantee Rohit Sharma will be the leader in the World Cup in October/November as he has major fitness and form issues. No worries, Pandya can take charge. He has done it before. His growth as skipper and team leader in a cool way with an unflappable temperament is important.

To have the right mix of batting, bowling and leadership skills is important. All of a sudden, Hardik Pandya looks too big. Isn’t that wonderful? Team India needs a new captain in white ball cricket who can inspire, not be sloth.