A year of emerging champions

There were more highs than lows for Indian sport in 2022, a year where the athletes could compete in a gamut of disciplines more freely, with Covid restrictions almost banished. This was supposed to be the year of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, but thanks to the Covid flare-up in China, the event has been postponed to 2023. There are still ifs and buts about the Asiad, given the prevailing situation in China where hospitals are full, and the healthcare system has collapsed. Sadly, the loss of lives is now being estimated in millions, after the Chinese government decided to finally remove the senseless lockdown. Lack of herd immunity has resulted in people dying or falling sick.

The world has learnt a lot from the pandemic, and Indian sport gained, too. To not have any vaccine hesitancy and going for the 'shots', and then competing in various arenas, meant the Indian athletes had become very strong mentally. Compared to the situation one year before at the Tokyo Olympics where athletes, coaches and all and sundry were made to undergo Saliva Antigen Test daily, most events this year were not so draining.

It helped the best of Indians to scale the peaks, as they were mentally better equipped to deal with the system. The year 2022 was defining in many ways, and the rise of new champions like Lakshya Sen in badminton, and Avinash Sable, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker in track and field at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was the icing on the cake. India finished with a medal tally of 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze from able-bodied and para-athletes. Considering that shooting was removed from the CWG programme, India's medal tally was creditable.

The introduction of women's T20 cricket was welcome at the CWG, where the Indian girls won a proud bronze medal. Not to forget the medals won by the men's and women's hockey teams. And the girls triumphing at the Nations Cup recently shows that Indian sport is improving steadily.

If new champions came like a whiff of fresh air, including Jeremy Lalrinnunga, then old warhorses like PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu and Sakshi Malik showcasing their medal winning calibre was impressive. The big challenge for all these athletes is to again peak in 2023 at the Asian Games, and then climax at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Cricket saw ups and downs, literally. While the Indian Premier League was hotly contested with 10 teams in fray, Hardik Pandya leading Gujarat Titans to the title on debut was rocking. That is why Pandya is now being touted as the next T20 national captain, as split captaincy seems a certainty now in Indian cricket.

Sadly, the performance from Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup was lacklustre, where skipper Rohit Sharma, deputy KL Rahul and many more were in poor form. It also brought into focus how coach Rahul Dravid has been unable to motivate the side for big challenges. After all, for a man who came in to replace Ravi Shastri and was touted as the man who would bring India ICC titles, Dravid came across as a coach with no fresh ideas. The team selection in the World Cup was baffling. With workload management not done properly, Jasprit Bumrah's back packed up. A stress fracture takes time to heal, so the pace ace's return will be monitored closely.

Heading into 2023 as ICC World Cup (ODI format) hosts, India has a lot of worries. One man who sparkled like champagne this year was Virat Kohli. He seemed to have forgotten the grammar of his batting. Yet, when he loosened up at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and slammed a 100 against Afghanistan, he had conquered the inner demons he was battling.

The same Kohli and a man we now know as SKY — Surya Kumar Yadav — were explosive and sensational in Australia in the World Cup. Kohli is still the flavour, what with his avatar of 82 against Pakistan grabbing eyeballs! His six off Harris Rauf is still discussed today, pure upper body muscle! Certainly, the former captain comes across as a batter who is rock solid. The more you shower praise on SKY, it seems less. The global cricketing fraternity thinks he is the hottest T20 cricket star today. Perhaps, he will be able to express himself equally well in the ODI format as well, since 2023 is so important.

Talk of badminton, the rise of Lakshya Sen has been sensational. He comes from the Prakash Padukone stable, and is a good bet for the future. In addition to Lakshya's own exploits, India winning the Thomas Cup against Indonesia was historic. This was the first time in the 73-year-old history of the competition that India emerged champion in the Thomas Cup. Medals from badminton in 2023 will be important. PV Sindhu is back

from a break after an ankle injury and rehab, which should make her hungrier as the 2024 Olympics cycle peaks.

Talking of performances which were the best in 2022 is a matter of interpretation. Undoubtedly, the Commonwealth Games is blue-riband and very important for the country. Yet, among all medals and trophies won, there has to be someone who ranks above all. The best in 2022 had to be in javelin, where Neeraj Chopra showed once again, he is a class apart.

After the highs of a gold in the Tokyo Olympics, for Neeraj to return to hard work, and peak at the two big events he craved for in 2022, were vital. On his return from Tokyo last year, Neeraj had talked of how important the World Championship would be in 2022. He prepared for it assiduously, and launched an assault at the event in Eugene, Portland, with an authority that reflected how much he dominates the field.

Before this, a certain Anju Bobby George had won a World Championship medal in long jump in 2003. For an Indian to win a medal again after 19 years was big. The field in Eugene was top class, though some will talk of a few absentees in javelin. Finally, when Neeraj launched the javelin and it hit the 88.13-metre mark to finish second, he had made history. The reactions to his medal at home, in India, were of joy and celebration as Neeraj had kept his promise.

Sadly, after that event, Neeraj picked up a groin injury and was unable to fly to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. To say there was disappointment among all Indians would be an understatement. For, fans thought only Neeraj could win medals in track and field events in Birmingham. The wins from Avinash Sable and company were mind-blowing and showed that India is emerging as a nation with huge potential which bridges the gap with poise. It gives rise to the hope that Indians can do well in 2023 in the Asian Games and also in Paris.

Wait, Neeraj had not finished. He recovered from the groin injury and readied himself for the elite Diamond League in Zurich. The Diamond League is tough and has prestige. When Neeraj threw the javelin 88.44 metres, it created a sensation. For Neeraj to keep peaking in a four-year cycle was defining. The 88.44 metres was his fourth career-best, which came in the second attempt. Never before has India seen a superstar athlete who has an Olympic gold medal, World Championship silver medal and a gold in the Diamond League.

What is it about Neeraj which makes him so special? It's his work ethic, being a simple person and not letting any distraction affect his performance. That he spends more time away from home is good, as he can focus on training with heart and soul. All the success he has achieved seems too fast but nothing happened accidentally.

Intense planning has gone into Neeraj's journey as an athlete where the Athletics Federation of India, backed by wholesome support from the Indian government, has made it possible for him to train abroad, devoid of disruptions. Each medal Indian athletes won in 2022 are special but if two medals were defining, Neeraj Chopra stands head and shoulders above the rest with his superlative efforts. He has to be the Best Indian Athlete of 2022.

There was churning in Indian sports administration in 2022. Elections to the Indian Olympic Association were long delayed. That none other than legend PT Usha is now the president of the IOA needs to be welcomed. Several sports administrators' careers have ended in 2022. Athletes have been given a chance to lead and the expectation from Usha and her team comprising former champions is high.

India does not need infighting amongst officials, mud-slinging and sullying the image of the nation. Any change has to be viewed as a positive one. After all, in the next 19 months, India will be competing in the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics. There can be no blame games of any sort. I hope the IOA top brass is reading this.

Views expressed are personal