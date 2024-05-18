Honouring an epic legacy

Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, arguably the greatest ode to Lord Ram, submits the argument of unblemished and unalloyed devotion to the fount of grace and compassion – Lord Ram. The Manas, with the inimitable stamp of Tulsi’s loftiness of mind and poetic genius, is nevertheless an epic consisting of 12,800 lines divided into 1,073 stanzas and seven kands or sections, now inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register, along with the Panchatantra and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana. This has happened at a time when India is celebrating the consecration of the Grand New Temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The Ramcharitmanas, with the divine verses penned by Goswami Tulsidas, has resonated with millions for centuries, offering spiritual solace and moral guidance. Tulsidas' epic retelling of the Ramayana in the Awadhi language has not only deepened the spiritual roots of Indian culture but also inspired countless devotees to lead lives of righteousness and devotion. Similarly, the Panchatantra, attributed to the ancient sage Vishnu Sharma, stands as a timeless beacon of wisdom and morality. Through its engaging fables and astute observations on human nature, the Panchatantra continues to teach valuable life lessons to readers across generations. The manuscript consists of two seminal texts in Indian poetics: The Sahṛdayāloka and the Locana.

UNESCO's recognition of the Ramayana through the Ramcharitmanas holds immense significance. Alongside the timeless moral fables of the Panchatantra and the literary contributions of Sahṛdayāloka-Locana, it enriches humanity's cultural tapestry and underscores the universal appeal of India's literary traditions. The Ramcharitmanas’ themes of love, duty, and righteousness have been reinterpreted and reimagined in various forms, including theatrical adaptations, sculptures, and murals. The epic has been a beacon of hope during times of societal flux and spiritual uncertainty, offering a moral compass and instilling faith in the principles of righteousness. Not only in the past, but the Ramcharitmanas has been adapted in contemporary Indian literature through various forms and interpretations. Modern Indian writers have reimagined the epic in their own works, often incorporating contemporary themes and issues. The epic has also found expression in various theatrical forms, notably in the traditional Ramlila, where its episodes are vividly enacted on stage, fostering a deep sense of devotion and cultural identity. Additionally, the epic has been imaginatively reimagined in graphic novel and comic book formats, offering a fresh and accessible way to engage with its timeless themes and characters. These adaptations demonstrate the ongoing influence of the Ramcharitmanas on contemporary Indian literature and culture. The epic's timeless themes and characters continue to inspire and guide writers and artists, ensuring its enduring relevance in modern Indian society.

The recognition of texts like the Sahṛdayāloka-Locana underscores the importance of ancient Indian aesthetics and literary contributions, highlighting the depth and richness of India's cultural heritage. These texts serve as pillars of wisdom and artistic expression, resonating across generations and continents, bridging cultural divides, and fostering a deeper understanding of the human experience.

In a world where diversity and cultural exchange are celebrated, the recognition of these timeless treasures by UNESCO signifies the importance of preserving and promoting our shared cultural heritage. As we embark on this journey through the enchanting world of Indian literature, we are reminded of the power of art and literature to bring people together, to inspire, and to educate. The Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana are more than just literary works; they are a testament to the enduring spirit of India's rich cultural legacy.

Authored by Ānandavardhana in the ninth century AD, the Sahṛdayāloka is groundbreaking for its focus on dhvani (evoked meaning), revolutionising the understanding of poetry's inner secrets. This text prompted a re-examination of various poetic components and initiated the Dhvani School of thought, altering pre modern aesthetics and expanding Bharatamuni's rasa theory to poetry. They emphasised that rasa is manifested through suggestion, particularly through vyañjanā vyāpāra (implication).

Recent interest in Ānandavardhana and Abhinavagupta's theories has surged among contemporary literary critics and Indologists worldwide. Their profound impact continues to resonate across generations, transcending temporal and geographical boundaries. The Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana stand as timeless treasures that have profoundly influenced Indian literature and culture, shaping the moral fabric and artistic expressions of the nation. These literary works have transcended time and space, leaving an indelible mark on generations of readers and artists, both in India and beyond.

Similarly, rooted in the principles of niti and dharma, the Panchatantra's engaging fables and astute observations on human nature continue to impart valuable life lessons to readers across generations. Its influence extends far beyond the boundaries of India, with translations and adaptations in numerous languages worldwide. Adaptations of the Panchatantra continue in modern Indian television and drama. The 15th-century manuscript has been translated into 50+ languages, indicating its global significance. Numerous similarities exist between the Panchatantra and other literary works worldwide due to its extensive translations. It has influenced storytelling traditions in India and the Middle East, notably the trope of reflecting on princes' actions.

The Panchatantra has various names in Asia. The earliest known translation into Middle Persian was done by Burzoe in the Pahlavi language, alongside a Syrian translation known as Kalilag and Damnag. Similarly, in Arabic, we find Kalilah and Dimnah. It influenced European literature, notably The Arabian Nights and La Fontaine's Fables. Despite transformations in retellings, its Indian roots remain distinguishable. The 15th-century Panchatantra manuscript is a unique and invaluable documentary heritage from the Indian subcontinent. The Panchatantra's enduring legacy lies in its ability to teach ethical values and practical wisdom through the engaging narratives of animal characters.

The inclusion is a proud moment for India, a testament to the country's rich literary heritage and cultural legacy. It signifies a step forward in global cultural preservation efforts, highlighting the importance of recognising and safeguarding the diverse narratives and artistic expressions that shape our shared humanity. By honouring these literary masterpieces, we not only pay homage to the creative genius of their creators but also ensure that their profound wisdom and timeless teachings continue to inspire and enlighten future generations.

The writer is the Dean (Admin) & In charge, UNESCO MoW Nodal Centre, IGNCA. Views expressed are personal