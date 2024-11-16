Zverev advances to semis; Alcaraz waits to see if he qualifies

Turin: Alexander Zverev is into the semi-finals. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, needs to wait to see if he will reach the last four at the ATP Finals.

Zverev beat Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Friday at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Zverev won the group, finishing perfect with three victories. Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have a win each and Andrey Rublev has none.

Alcaraz needs Rublev to beat Ruud in the final group match later. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won the other group ahead of Taylor Fritz.

So, Zverev will face Fritz in one semi-final and Sinner will likely face Ruud or Alcaraz in the other.

Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.

Zverev leapfrogged Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings this week and now leads their career meetings 6-5.