Zoravar left out of WC due to ‘workload’

new delhi: India’s foreign trap coach Peter Wilson on Wednesday said that the country’s top trap marksman Zoravar Singh Sandhu has been left out from the season-opening ISSF Shotgun World Cup due to “workload management”.

The 12-member Indian contingent is all set for the World Cup in Tangier, but conspicuous by his absence is Zoravar, the World Championships bronze medallist who became only the third Indian trap shooter to win a medal on the big stage last year.

En route to Tangier, Wilson, the London Olympic gold medallist, told PTI that the 46-year-old stalwart Zoravar will return to the side “hundred percent”, with next year being crucial for Indian shooting as qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics begins.

Zoravar is currently ranked fourth in the world and given his global ranking he should have been India’s best bet but Wilson said, “So, whether Zoravar was first, second, third, or last in the world, it would still mean that we would manage his workload

and he wouldn’t be expected to shoot every competition.