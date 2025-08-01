Zimbabwe limp to 31-2 after New Zealand takes big lead in 1st Test

Bulawayo: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell missed out on centuries but

New Zealand was still in command after Day 2 of the first cricket test against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Conway made 88 and Mitchell was the last man out for 80 as the Black Caps were bowled out for 307 in their first innings.

New Zealand’s fast bowlers then made early inroads by removing Ben Curran (11) and Brian Bennett (18) as Zimbabwe reached 31-2 at stumps, still trailing by 127 runs.

Tall paceman Blessing Muzarabani was the stand-out bowler

for Zimbabwe with 3-73, and Tanaka Chivanga ignited a middle-order collapse with 2-51 before Mitchell batted well with the tail-enders

to give New Zealand a clear advantage.

No. 9 batter Nathan Smith braved several body blows against Muzarabani’s short deliveries before he finally retired hurt for 22 due to an

abdominal tear.