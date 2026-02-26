Zimbabwe backing depth

Chennai: Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl expressed confidence ahead of his side’s must-win clash against India, insisting his team will “grab the opportunity with both hands” in a game that will decide semi-final qualification.

“It’s obviously a must-win game for us and for India,” Burl said on the eve of the match. “There’s a lot at stake in a World Cup game and we’re excited. We don’t get to play India a lot, so it’s something we’ve been looking forward to.”

Zimbabwe enter the contest after a strong campaign built on structured planning and exposure to high-quality opposition over the past year. Burl credited that preparation for their consistency, but stressed execution would be key against a home side familiar with

Chennai conditions.

While acknowledging India’s advantage at home, Burl suggested pressure could level the contest. “Pressure does funny things to teams,” he said, noting both sides are coming off defeats and searching for a response. mpost