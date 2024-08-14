Zeeshan Ali resigns as India’s Davis Cup coach

New Delhi: Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday announced that he has resigned as India coach, insisting that it was time to focus on the development of the National Tennis Centre (NTC).

Zeeshan had replaced Nandan Bal as India’s Davis Cup coach in 2013 when the country’s top players had revolted against AITA,

demanding better playing conditions, and refused to play against Korea in New Delhi.

Zeeshan captained the country in the historic tie against Pakistan, which India won in Islamabad early this year.