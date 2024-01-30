Zeeshan Ali becomes India’s Davis Cup captain in absence of Rohit

Islamabad: Call it destiny or coincidence.In 1964, Akhtar Ali was a key member of the Indian Davis Cup team that travelled to Pakistan. Six decades later, cross-border neighbours will once again battle it out on Pakistan soil with Akhtar’s son Zeeshan Ali taking over reins as team’s captain, albeit as a stop-gap arrangement.

Back then, Akhtar Ali had played three of the five matches, winning the opening singles and the doubles with Premjit Lall. His third match against Munawar Iqbal could not be completed and India won 4-0. Both Akhtar and Lall are no more. Zeeshan has been asked to double up as coach and captain since regular skipper Rohit Rajpal could not travel to Islamabad due to a medical issue at home.

“Our non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal couldn’t travel with the team due to some personal reasons. I am happy to inform that today we have appointed Zeeshan Ali, a very senior player, as the captain of the side,” All India Tennis Federation (AITA) secretary general Anil Dhupar said.

“He (Zeeshan) will be the captain for this tie and firmly believe that India would put up a strong performance under his captaincy in Pakistan.”

It indeed is an emotional moment for Zeeshan, who has been India’s coach since 2013.

“My father was part of that 1964 team so to be here with Indian team after 60 years is indeed a great moment for me and my family. I am looking forward to what’s coming this week. I am sure boys will put up a great show and we win this tie,” Zeeshan told the news agency.