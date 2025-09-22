Zeel Desai wins singles; Sravya and Pranjala clinch doubles

Gurugram: Zeel Desai came from behind to edge past compatriot Shruti Ahlawat, while the pair of Sravya Shivani and Pranjala Yadlapalli emerged winners in all-Indian finals in the ITF W15 Women’s World Ranking tennis tournament that concluded here on Sunday.

In a memorable result for Indian tennis, all four trophies in an international event were claimed by the home players. Zeel lost the opening set of the singles but bounced back to win 2-6 6-1 6-4 against Shruti.

It is Zeel’s first title of the season in second final. She was runner-up at Monastir, Tunisia in April after being forced to retire.

The tournament was hosted by ‘The Tennis Project’, run by India’s Billie Jeanm King Cup skipper Vishal Uppal, who felt that the investment in the event was worth, seeing the end result. “The performance of the Indian players truly makes all the hard work in hosting such tournaments worth it. The field was strong with high quality players from USA, Russia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia,

Singapore , New Calcedonia,” Uppal said.