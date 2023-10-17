Zampa not bothered about economy rate

Lucknow: Panned for his poor show in the opening two World Cup matches, Australia’s sole frontline spinner at the World Cup Adam Zampa said that expensive figures don’t bother him as he bowls to get wickets.

Australia found themselves in a precarious situation after suffering back-to-back losses against India and South Africa before notching up a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Zampa, who has enjoyed a lot of success between the 2019 World Cup and the start of the ongoing edition, flattered to deceive in the opening two games, going for plenty of runs.

“I’m very good at self-reflection. I look back on the first two games and I’ll probably look at the last game as one where I could have made a difference there and made it easy for those other guys,” Zampa said after Australia’s win.

“But yeah, the Indian game, I mean, we’re under the pump defending 200 and I’m always going to be the guy who tries to get wickets.

I’m not going to try and let the game peter out and let it go into nothing. So yeah, figures, whatever.”

He registered figures of 0/53 and 1/70 against India and South Africa respectively for a combined figure of 1/123 in 18 overs. “It’s more about my attitude and reflecting on that too. Did I bowl the ball where I wanted it to? Did I make the right decisions? Did I put my game on the line to try and make a difference? And that’s how I think about it.

“I don’t really care about combined figures. It’s just doing what I can to try and help win the game,” Zampa added.

Against Sri Lanka too Zampa looked sluggish at the beginning, giving away 22 runs in his first three overs but he roared back to form with a match-winning spell of 4/47.

“It took me a lot longer than I wanted to get into the game today. Bowling to set batters as well, trying to build some pressure, I just wasn’t really able to do that.

“I won’t make any excuses. I think I should be good enough to kind of play that

role as well.”