Zaka-led CMC gets extension, will continue to run PCB activities

Karachi: The Cricket Management Committee (CMC), running the Pakistan Cricket Board affairs, has been given a three-month extension by the patron in chief, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

The Ministry of sports however, made it clear that it was final extension. The extension order came on the day Pakistan beat New Zealand in a rain-hit match. The announcement came just a few minutes after the PCB initially issued a press release that rejected speculations that Zaka had got an extension. That statement was withdrawn and the PCB then confirmed the extension.

With general elections due to be held on February 8 next year, it is a known fact that the new government will appoint a new Chairman to head the PCB cricket, one of the most prestigious institutions in the country.

The fresh notification said that Zaka-led CMC will have to conduct elections for the new board of governors and the Chairman’s post in the next three months which was also the primary task given to it when it was first announced

in July.