Yuvraj Singh inaugurates YSCE & Merlin Group’s High-performance Centre at ‘Merlin Rise-Sports Republic’

Kolkata: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has formally inaugurated Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence & Merlin Group’s “High-performance Centre” for cricket enthusiasts at Merlin Rise, the Sports Republic at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

On this occasion, “Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence” (YSCE), has proudly announced the grand launch of its state-of-the-art High-Performance Centre at YSCE in partnership with the Merlin Group, a leading real estate conglomerate in India.

The centre is located at Merlin Rise in Kolkata. This unique association also introduces the Advanced Training Program - a high-intensity training module, a pioneering initiative by the Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence in the country, promising to revolutionize cricket training and coaching.

The inauguration of the High-Performance Centre is scheduled for January 13th at Merlin Rise – The Sports Republic at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group, commented on the launch, saying, “Sports as a career has assumed greater significance in today’s world, and Merlin, as a group, is committed to honing the skills of students for a lucrative career in sports. With the launch of the High-Performance Centre in Kolkata, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing cricketing talent from West Bengal and Eastern India, empowering the next generation of athletes to excel nationally and internationally.”

The Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, the driving force behind YSCE, expressed his thoughts on the new High-Performance Centre, stating, “This is a significant step towards our mission of creating a world-class sports ecosystem in India. Through Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence, we aim to provide the best coaching and training facilities to aspiring cricketers.. Kolkata holds a special place in my heart, and I am delighted to bring this High-Performance Centre to the city, which has a rich sporting

heritage.”

Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, shared his enthusiasm for the pathbreaking partnership, stating, “We are elated to have cricket icon Yuvraj Singh amongst us at Merlin Rise. We are thrilled to join hands with Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence in launching this High-Performance Centre, reflecting our commitment to promoting sporting excellence in West Bengal and India. We look forward to nurturing young talent and helping them realize their full potential under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh.”