Yunus asks army to play ‘historic role’ in conducting Feb polls

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday lauded the contribution of the armed forces and asked it play a historic role in conducting the upcoming elections scheduled in February.

Yunus made the remarks while addressing a graduation ceremony at the National Defence College at Mirpur Cantonment, state-run BSS reported.

Yunus lauded the armed forces and their enduring contributions “to our national security, development and national building activities” adding, “your commitment to safeguarding our nation has been exemplary”.

“Make it (the elections) a festive occasion for all voters and the nation will remember with pride they really had a historical occasion to turn this country around,” Yunus said.

His comments come amid political uncertainty in the country as three-time former prime minister Khaleda Zia remains in a critical condition and deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League is disqualified from the election.

Several political analysts said the scenario paved a way for the far-right forces to emerge in the political landscape with intensified strength.

“Bangladesh saw the rise of far-right forces during last year’s July Uprising and the upcoming election could be a demonstration of their escalated growth,” political analyst and former ambassador Mahfuzur Rahmn said.