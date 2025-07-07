Yuki-Galloway pair crashes out

London: Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway fought hard before going down to Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the third round of Wimbledon men’s doubles here on Monday.

Yuki and Galloway, seeded 16th, gave their fourth seeded opponents a tough fight but couldn’t end on the right side of the result, losing 4-6 6-3 6-7(10) in a gruelling contest that lasted for two hours and nine minutes. India’s challenge ended at the Wimbledon with Yuki’s exit.