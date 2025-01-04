YSCE cricket talent hunt camps in Kol, Siliguri end

Kolkata: The Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence (YSCE) on Friday announced the successful completion of its cricket trials across four major cities -- Kolkata, Siliguri, Bhubaneswar and Patna. The trials witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 580 young cricketers showcasing their talent and passion for the sport, marking a significant step towards nurturing cricketing talent in the region.

A rigorous selection process, led by experienced YSCE-certified coaches, culminated in the shortlisting of over 58 promising players. These players will now advance to a high-intensity training camp at the YSCE high-performance centre, located at the prestigious Club Pavilion, Merlin Rise, Rajarhat, Kolkata.

Cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh, founder of YSCE, shared his thoughts: “I am thrilled to see such tremendous enthusiasm and raw talent from East India. It is heartening to witness these young players take the first steps towards their dreams. This initiative reflects our commitment to grassroots cricket development, and I am confident that this camp will help them evolve into the stars of tomorrow.”

The camp, designed to provide world-class training, will focus on technical skill enhancement, mental toughness, fitness and match readiness. YSCE’s high-performance centre offers state-of-the-art facilities and a conducive environment for holistic player development.