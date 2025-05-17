Young, wild and on a spree

Barcelona: This was Lamine Yamal’s season.

So it just had to be the teenage phenom who scored the decisive goal to clinch Barcelona’s 28th La Liga title.

And what a goal it was for the player who still wears dental braces and sports a new dyed-blond hairdo.

The 17-year-old struck the winner in Barcelona’s 2-0 victory at crosstown rival Espanyol on Thursday when he slid past two defenders outside the area and whipped one his now trademark left-footed curlers into the corner of the net.

It was a perfect culmination to Yamal’s last 10 months.

After helping Spain win the European Championship last summer, Yamal excelled for Barcelona this campaign with his goals, dribbling and playmaking as he confirmed his status as the next big star of global football. Along with Raphinha, Pedri and company, and Barcelona was unstoppable. “I always try my best and today I was lucky,”

Yamal said.