Young comes if age, rallies to win The Players Championship

Ponte Verda Beach : Cameron Young delivered the biggest birdie of his career on the most notorious hole on the TPC Sawgrass, a sand wedge to 10 feet to tie for the lead in The Players Championship. And then he was even better on a shot equally daunting.

Young finally won a big title to go with his major talent on an electric stage with pressure at every turn. He produced the goods on the final two holes — the birdie on the wind-blown island-green 17th, and a 375-yard drive down the 18th that set up a one-shot victory Sunday. “It’s so loud on 17. You just know kind of all eyes are right there on you so there’s nowhere to hide,” Young said. “And I feel like I stepped up really well and hit a bunch of good shots those last couple holes, so I’m very proud of that.”

Most impressive was the previous day on the 18th hole, his drive ended with a splash and a double bogey. There was no margin for error this time, tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick. Young picked out his line and had one final thought: “I’m going to hit the best shot of my life right here.”

He had never had a thought like that because he had never been in this position before. But he couldn’t think of a better shot he ever hit. Moments later, Fitzpatrick failed to save par from the trees when he missed an 8-foot putt.

Young tapped in for par and a 4-under 68. “The nerves kicked in over the 8-inch putt on the last,” Young said. “That hole looked really, really small there from pretty close range.”

It was only his second victory on the PGA Tour. He tied the tour record with seven runner-up finishes before finally winning late last summer in the Wyndham Championship. But this is the PGA Tour’s crown jewel, loosely known as the fifth major, on a Stadium Course that taxes brains and more than not breaks hearts. It was like that for Ludvig Aberg, who had a three-shot lead going into the final round and was still in control until he imploded. agencies