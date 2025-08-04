You can’t just have the ‘Big Three’ playing Test cricket: Graham Gooch

London: Batting great Graham Gooch reckons that the fiercely fought five-match series between India and England is exactly the impetus that the “under-pressure” Test format needs but fears that the existing trend of just the “big three” engaging more with each other will eventually lead to boredom and stagnation.

The majority of Test cricket is contested between India, England, and Australia who play each other in a five-match series.

The financially weaker countries including the West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand only take part in two or three-match series.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of fifth and final Test here, the former England captain said Test cricket has to flourish beyond the “big three”.

“I think the ICC needs to look at Test cricket and need to look at how they can support the less financially well-off countries. I won’t say smaller countries, but less financially (well off),” Gooch told PTI.

“Because you’ve got to preserve Test cricket. You can’t just play three teams. If other teams, like New Zealand, West Indies, South

Africa, play less and less Test cricket, no one will have anyone to play against. So they’ve got to support the game on a whole,” said the 72-year-old who is the third highest run getter for England with 8900 Test runs.

With India and England pushing each other to the limit over the course of the five games, Gooch could not be more pleased with the cricket on display and also the tension that the close games have generated.

“It’s been an amazing series and really, really good for Test Cricket. Because we know that franchise cricket is all over the place in the world and Test cricket is under pressure.

“So a series like this with a lot of intrigue, a lot of quality cricket, a lot of big runs being scored, great bowling sessions, and tension, a little bit of needle in the game sometimes, which I don’t mind actually.