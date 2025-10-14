Yes, Gambhir is serious

new delhi: “Shameful”, said a livid India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday as he hit back at former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth for alleging that pacer Harshit Rana has been picked for the ODI tour of Australia for being a “constant yes man” to him.

Gambhir was speaking to the media after India’s 2-0 Test series sweep over West Indies.

“Look, it’s extremely shameful. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, that is unfair,” Gambhir said after the end of the second Test, which India won by seven wickets here.

Known for his straightforwardness, Gambhir said that the 23-year-old is playing for the national team on “merit”.

“His father is not an ex-chairman (of selectors), or ex-cricketer or an NRI. He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair,” a livid Indian head coach said.

Gambhir further said that if Rana, who has 19 wickets in 10 games across three formats isn’t good enough, the selection committee will get rid of him.

“Target people on their performance, and selectors are there for that job. If you say horrible things about a 23-year-old on social media, what does that do to his mindset,” he questioned.

Srikkanth had stated that Rana, whose association with Gambhir goes back to their stint with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, made it to the Indian ODI squad for Australia only because of his equation with Gambhir. “There is only one member, Harshit Rana...nobody knows why he is there in the team. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes man to Gambhir to be selected (in the side),” Srikkanth had said recently on his YouTube show which is hosted by his son Aniruddha.

Meanwhile, Gambhir said that Shubman Gill has “already passed his toughest test as captain in England”as he lauded the young leader for earning the dressing room’s respect by “saying and doing the right things”.

The series was Gill’s first series triumph as captain.

“(By) just allowing him to be himself. I think no one has done him a favour by appointing him the Test captain or (the) one-day captain. I think he deserves every bit of it,” Gambhir said. “I think he’s worked hard. He has already passed his toughest test as captain -- that was in England , five Tests away from home in tough conditions against a quality team,” he added.