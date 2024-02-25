Yathiraj, Pramod, Krishna win gold at Para Badminton World C’ships

India’s Suhas Yathiraj, Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar capped their impressive run by securing gold medals in men’s singles SL4, SL3 and SH6 class respectively at the Para Badminton World Championship here on Sunday.

The world No 3 Yathiraj, a Paralymic silver medallist, outwitted Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-18 21-18 in SL4 final (standing/lower limb impairment/minor) for her maiden world title.

“Gold it is, happy and proud to be world champion,” tweeted the 40-year-old Yathiraj, who hails from Karnataka and is an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Yathiraj, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, is currently the secretary and director general of Youth Welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal in the UP government.

Tokyo Paralymic gold medallist Bhagat, who won a gold and two bronze at the Para Asian Games in China, edged out England’s Daniel Bethell 14-21 21-15 21-14 in SL3 (standing/lower limb impairment/severe) final.

Bhagat thus completed a hat-trick of crowns after Stoke Mandeville in 2015 and Basel in 2019. He also won a gold medal at 2022 Tokyo and 2009 Seoul edition.

“This win holds a very special place in my heart for various reasons,” said the Bihar-born shuttler, one of the six siblings, who was diagnosed with polio when he was five years old.

“First being that I have managed to equal my idol Lin Dan’s record of five world championships and second being having been able to retain three consecutive world championships.”

Apart from the gold, the 35-year-old also won two bronze medals in men’s doubles and mixed doubles along with Sukant Kadam and Manisha Ramadass respectively.

The three medals took his tally to 14, which includes 6 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze across categories.

In SH6 category (standing/short stature), Krishna Nagar, a Paralympic gold medal winner, also emerged champion after prevailing 22-20 22-20 over China’s Lin Naili in another men’s singles final.