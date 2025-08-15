Yastika, Radha make bat talk as India A take series vs Australia A

Brisbane: Fine half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav and Tanuja Kanwar propelled India A to a thrilling series-clinching two-wicket victory over Australia A after Alyssa Healy’s brilliant knock had set the bar high for the visitors in the second women’s one-dayer, here on Friday.

Following the win, achieved with just one ball to spare, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series of the multi-format tour. India A had lost the three-match T20 series 0-3.

Chasing a healthy 265 for 9, built largely on Australian skipper Healy’s 87-ball 91, India were in doldrums at 193 for 7 after losing Yastika (66 off 71 balls) and Radha

(60 off 78 balls). But spin-bowling all-rounder Tanuja rose to occasion by batting responsibly for her 50 (57 balls) to fashion a fightback.

Brief scores: Australia A: 265/9 in 50 overs (Healy 91, Garth 41 not out; Mani 3/46); India A: 266/8 in 49.5 overs (Bhatia 66, Yadav 60;

Edgar 2/55).