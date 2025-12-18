WTL: Nagal, Badosa help Eagles decimate Kites

Bengaluru: Sumit Nagal leaned on his vast experience to overcome the power game of Kites’ Dhakshineswar Suresh in the tie-break, keeping the Eagles well on course for the World Tennis League final here on Thursday.

Nothing much separated Nagal and Dhakshineswar in the first 12 games of the men’s singles, as they held on to their serves easily.

Nagal relied on a consistent game — cleverly-placed serves and fine angles on ground shots to keep pace with his younger rival.

On the other hand, Dhakshineswar’s primary weapon was his massive serve and he followed it up with some crisp approach shots to keep the veteran under pressure.

In the tie-break, Dhakshineswar quickly worked up a 4-1 lead. But couple of unforced errors by the 25-year-old, helped Nagal to level the scores at 4-4.

The 28-year-old then surged to a 6-4 lead but Dhakshineswar executed two brilliant forehand winners to make the scoreline 6-6, bringing into play the Golden Point for the first time in this edition of the WTL.

Nagal won the match 7-6 after a nearly 40-minute intense tussle. Dhakshineswar received the serve from the deuce court. He made a good return but Nagal retrieved the ball superbly and then eventually finished it with a neat forehand cross-court volley.

Eagles won the day’s match emphatically 25-13, for an overall score of 43-34 as points are carried over from the previous days’ tie. However, Paula Badosa too can claim a large chunk of credit for Eagles’ easy win over Kites. In the women’s singles, Badosa dismantled Marta Kostyuk 6-1 to give the Eagles a lighting start to the day.