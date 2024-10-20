WTC: India remain on top despite defeat to NZ

Dubai: India loosened their grip somewhat but continued to lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, despite suffering an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the three-match series opener here on Sunday.

India’s percentage dropped to 68.06 percent after the humbling experience in Bengaluru, and they will now look to get their act together before the upcoming two

Tests and the ensuing five-match series in Australia at the end of the year.

The Black Caps chased down their victory target of 107 with relative ease, with the win catapulting the side from sixth up to fourth on the updated standings with a win-loss percentage of 44.44 percent.

Reigning champions Australia and Sri Lanka are currently India’s closest challengers on the standings, with Pat Cummins’ side in second place on

62.50 percent and the island nation narrowly behind with 55.56 following their recent series sweep over New Zealand.