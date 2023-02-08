‘WTC final to be held at The Oval from June 7 to 11’

The ICC on Wednesday confirmed that the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between the top two Test-playing nations will take place at The Oval from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as the designated reserve day.

The South London venue has hosted over 100 Test matches in its rich history, and in June will welcome the top two Test sides in the ICC World Test Championship standings, which will compete for the ICC WTC Mace following two years of hard-fought competition. The ICC WTC Final is the pinnacle event in the Test calendar and is a week-long celebration of the longest format of the game. This Ultimate Test is the culmination of two years of intense competition in the ICC WTC, spanning 61 Test matches over 24 series played to date. While the two competing nations may not yet be known, there are a host of significant fixtures due to be played in the coming weeks to determine the finalists.

Australia currently top the standings, with India in hot pursuit in second place, and both the teams go head-to-head across a four-Test series.