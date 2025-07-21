WTC Final set to remain in England till 2031, confirms ICC

Singapore: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday awarded the hosting rights for the next three editions of World Test Championship finals to England.

The global body made the decision at its annual conference which concluded here Sunday.

The three WTC finals scheduled in 2027, 2029 and 2031 after completion of two year cycles will in all likelihood be held in June, which is the time for the cricket season in England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already hosted

the 2021 final in Southampton (India vs New Zealand), 2023 summit clash at the Oval in London (India vs Australia) and the 2025 edition finale at the Lord’s (South Africa vs Australia).

“.....the England and Wales Cricket Board have been awarded hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship Finals.

The first three editions of the WTC Final were held at different venues in England, with Lord’s hosting the most recent final between South Africa and Australia last month,” the ICC stated in a release.

Since the scheduling of the WTC cycle is such that only possible

country where there is likely to be least weather intervention in June is England. Australia’s cricket season runs from October to March.

“We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals,” Richard Gould, ECB CEO, said.

“It’s a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game

and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for

these games.