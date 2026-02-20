WT20I: Australia defeat India by 19 runs in 2nd match

Canberra: A record opening stand between Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney paved the way for Australia to level a three-match T20I series with a 19-run victory against India in the second match here on Thursday.

Voll and Mooney added 128 runs for the first wicket to register Australia’s highest opening stand against India in T20Is, with the hosts posting 163 for 5.

India, despite making a sparkling start to the chase, crumbled in the end to finish at 144 for nine. Ashleigh Gardner claimed 3/22, while Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Australia captain Sophie Molineux took two wickets each.

The series-deciding third T20I will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

India were 65/1 in the ninth over when their slide began as the visitors lost six wickets for seven runs towards the end.

India were off the blocks quickly as Shafali Verma’s early fireworks was followed by Smriti Mandhana opening up. The two Indian openers put on 54 in the powerplay to put the team on track of the chase.