Written off, Rahul says win ‘right at the top’

london: Opener KL Rahul on Monday said the 2-2 Test series draw against England “will rank right at the top” among the biggest moments of Indian cricket as it was pulled off by a team that “wasn’t given a chance” in the absence of giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“We have seen India lift the World Cup, I mean nothing compares to lifting the World Cup. But so many doubts, so many questions from everybody about whether Test cricket will stay or not. I think both the teams and the way we’ve played in this series, I think we’ve answered that question,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

“For us as a team, that wasn’t given a chance in this series. And for us to fight back and to fight in every game and to get a result which is 2-2 might seem like a drop. But for us and for Indian Test cricket going in the future, I think this will rank right at the

top,” he added.