Wrestler Yashita bags gold at Youth Asian Games

new delhi: India has submitted bids to host the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships as well as the 2026 Asian Relays, in line with the country’s efforts to stage continental and global events in the coming years.

If India succeeds in its bids for the events, it would be the first time the country would be hosting the two continental competitions.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has proposed Bhubaneswar as the host city for the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships while the venue for the 2026 Asian Relays is yet to be finalised.

“We have submitted the bid for 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with Bhubaneswar as the host city. There is no other venue in India which can host the event other than the indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar,” a top AFI official said. “For 2026 Asian Relays, we have not yet decided on the venue.” As of now, the AFI is considering a north Indian city for the Asian Relays, to be held in April.