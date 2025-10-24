Wrestler Sanjeev suspended

new delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended Greco Roman wrestler Sanjeev after discrepancies were found in his domicile and identity documents, according to a notice issued by the federation on Thursday.

The WFI said the documents it had received from Sanjeev showed conflicting information regarding his place of birth and residence between Delhi and Haryana. Sanjeev had competed in senior world championship, held in non-Olympic weight categories, last year. He had lost his opening round in 55kg competition.

According to the notice, a birth certificate for the wrestler was issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Rohini Zone, in August 2022 -- 22 years after his recorded date of birth on November 20, 2000. Within weeks, a Haryana Resident Certificate was issued to him by the state government in September 2022. agencies