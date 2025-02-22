WPL: MI stop Smriti’s RCB

Bengaluru: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur steered Mumbai Indians to a thrilling four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women’s Premier League match here on Friday.

Ellyse Perry struck a fine half-century to guide RCB to a competitive 167/7 after being sent in to bat. Medium-pacer Amanjot was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22. Chasing a competitive total, MI’s Harmanpreet (50 off 38 balls), Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot (34 off 27; ) made useful contributions to guide the team home with just one ball remaining and stopping RCB’s from getting a hat-trick of wins.