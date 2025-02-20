WPL: Lanning steals show in win vs Warriorz

Vadodara: Skipper Meg Lanning struck 69 off 49 balls as Delhi Capitals produced a solid batting effort to beat UP Warriorz by seven wickets and register their second win in the Women’s Premier League here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Warriorz rode on opener Kiran Navgire’s quick-fire half-century to post 166/7.

But the total was not enough as besides Lanning, Annabel Sutherland played a crucial 35-ball 41-run knock and was ably supported by Marizanne Kapp (19 not off 17) and opener Shafali Verma (16 off 16). Delhi completed the chase with a ball to spare.

DC were off to a brisk start with Shafali and Lanning sharing 65 runs in just 41 balls for the opening stand.

Earlier, Navgire (51 off 27 balls) and Dinesh Vrinda (16 off 15) shared 66 runs in 5.5 overs to give a great start to Warriorz innings.

Thereafter, Warriorz lost five wickets for 52 runs. Towards the end, Chinelle Henry (33 not out off 15) played a brief little cameo to take Warriorz past 160.