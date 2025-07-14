WPL has played integral part in players’ progress: Muzumdar after WT20I win

Birmingham: India coach Amol Muzumdar credited the landmark achievement of clinching the first-ever women’s T20I series win against England to the Women’s Premier League, saying it had played an “integral part” in the progress of the players.

He also credited the competitive domestic season for the success. India lost the fifth and final match on Saturday but they sealed the series 3-2 after securing a dominant six-wicket triumph in the fourth T20I at Manchester on Wednesday.

“WPL has been an integral part of the progress of the players. There’s no doubt about it. But there are other tournaments as well in India which we really have a good look at it. There are so many domestic players playing.

“WPL is just a part of the initiative of the BCCI. So, I think it’s been a happy hunting ground for us, the WPL. But at the same time, there are other tournaments which also take the importance,” said Muzumdar during the post-match press conference after India lost the thrilling fifth T20I by five wickets on the last ball.

Debutant India left-arm spinner Shree Charani played a crucial role in the series victory, bagging 10 wickets, and Muzumdar, one of the most prolific run-getters at the domestic level during his playing days, said she had been “the find of the WPL.” Charani, 20, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Series’ for her phenomenal effort, though she went wicketless on Saturday.

“I guess, you know, from WPL we identified her and then I think her progress has been fantastic. She’s been phenomenal in this series. We had a good look at her in the Sri Lanka series where we played a tri-series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. So, I think she’s been the find,”

Muzumdar said.