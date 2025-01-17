WPL from Feb 14, final to be held on March 15

New Delhi: The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin on February 14 and for the first the WPL will be played across four cities — Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Lucknow, the BCCI announced on Thursday while releasing the full schedule.

The WPL 2025 will kick off at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where Gujarat Giants will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both Baroda and Lucknow are hosting the league for the first time, while Mumbai made a return to the host stadium’s list. In 2024, the WPL was held across Bengaluru and New Delhi. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the final on March 15.

“The reigning champions RCB will have their first home game on February 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when they face former title holders Mumbai Indians,” the BCCI said in a statement. Lucknow, who is hosting the league for the first time, will see home team UP Warriorz playing four matches from March 3.