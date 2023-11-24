WPL auction to be held on Dec 9

New Delhi: The players’ auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be held on December 9 in Mumbai, the BCCI announced on Friday.

The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

Mumbai Indians are the defending WPL champions, as they had beaten Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium earlier this year.

The five franchises -- Mumbai, Delhi, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz -- had retained 60 cricketers, including 21 from overseas, ahead

of the auction.